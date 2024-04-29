Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,565 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

PFE stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

