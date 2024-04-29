Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Loop Capital

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $335.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.47.

Charter Communications stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.92. 593,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.16 and its 200-day moving average is $346.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.3% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

