Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Up 17.2% in April

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:HTIBP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.
Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.
About Healthcare Trust
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Trust
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.