JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. 368,490 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

