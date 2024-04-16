SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. 3,019,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

