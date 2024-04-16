Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 311,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,094 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.9 %

TTE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,352. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

