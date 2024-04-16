Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 513,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,142. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

