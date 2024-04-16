Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. 93,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,039. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

