Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOT stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $223.00. 106,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,351. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.35 and a 200-day moving average of $213.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.