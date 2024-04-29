International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 85.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

