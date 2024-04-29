Intrust Bank NA Sells 175 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $679.70. 384,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,055. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

