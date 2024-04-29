Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 113,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 131,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Osisko Metals Trading Up 15.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Murray John sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$51,584.00. 29.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

