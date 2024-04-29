United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $308.98

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $308.98 and last traded at $308.39, with a volume of 6155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.44.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.20.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at $228,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

