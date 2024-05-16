Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.340-2.590 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.61.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.08. 3,561,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $121.72 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.