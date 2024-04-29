Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.13% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 657,180 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. 1,199,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

