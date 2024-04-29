Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $14.82 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. 5,019,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,144. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

