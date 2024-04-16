Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $24.38 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 6.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,323.07. The company had a trading volume of 468,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,304.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,110.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,281.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

