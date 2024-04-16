Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

NVO stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $555.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

