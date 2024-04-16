Streakk Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,094.68 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $198,589.05 and approximately $5,094.68 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streakk has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.01950928 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $4,422.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

