MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $321.81 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $57.97 or 0.00092065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $321.81 million and approximately $25.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,551,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 55.70075856 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $34,589,623.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

