VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

