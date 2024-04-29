Swipe Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Swipe has a total market cap of $206.73 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 602,169,864 coins and its circulating supply is 602,173,824 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

