Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $169.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.