Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,711,800 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 2,786,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,243.7 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Monday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.