First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 102,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.78. 37,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

