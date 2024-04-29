Avaii Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after buying an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after buying an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,309. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

