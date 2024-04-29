Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 775 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. 6,963,533 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

