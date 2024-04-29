Avaii Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.93. 2,421,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.