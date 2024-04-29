Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Longeveron Price Performance

NASDAQ LGVN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.69. 121,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,380. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.22. Longeveron has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Longeveron will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,054.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Joshua Hare acquired 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,208.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 148,936 shares of company stock worth $350,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

Further Reading

