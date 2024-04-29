Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LGVN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.69. 121,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,380. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.22. Longeveron has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Longeveron will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
