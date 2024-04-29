Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 132,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,268,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CL opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $92.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

