Insider Selling: Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Sells 5,848 Shares of Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.58), for a total transaction of £40,643.60 ($50,202.08).

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of STB traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 696 ($8.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 689.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 670.76. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($6.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 750 ($9.26). The firm has a market cap of £132.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,335.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STB

About Secure Trust Bank

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.