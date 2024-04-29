Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rises By 70.9%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the March 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $111,100,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Nestlé by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 0.1 %

NSRGY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.34. 723,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,539. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94. Nestlé has a one year low of $99.04 and a one year high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nestlé

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.