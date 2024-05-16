M Financial Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 4.1% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

