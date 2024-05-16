Cincinnati Insurance Co. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 699,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOI. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 77.4% during the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 819,321 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncology Institute Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

