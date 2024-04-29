Insider Buying: The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT) Insider Purchases 6,213 Shares of Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 6,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.93 ($12,355.40).
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON GSCT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 160.80 ($1.99). 1,127,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,434. The firm has a market capitalization of £810.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,683.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 128.20 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.25.
About The Global Smaller Companies Trust
