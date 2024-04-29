Insider Buying: The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT) Insider Purchases 6,213 Shares of Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 6,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.93 ($12,355.40).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON GSCT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 160.80 ($1.99). 1,127,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,434. The firm has a market capitalization of £810.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,683.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 128.20 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.25.

Get The Global Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.