Strs Ohio Has $26.43 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 171,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,073,000. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

