Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Increases By 7.6%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

IAS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 238.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,195 shares of company stock worth $876,562. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

