The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $479.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $446.00 to $479.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $400.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.56. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

