Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Expands By 30.7%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,825,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 2,162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.3 days.
TMX Group Stock Up 2.0 %
TMX Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.70. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,092. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.
About TMX Group
