Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Expands By 30.7%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,825,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 2,162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.3 days.

TMX Group Stock Up 2.0 %

TMX Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.70. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,092. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

