Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Rises By 24.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Urbana Price Performance
UBAAF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.
Urbana Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.