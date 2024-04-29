Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Rises By 24.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UBAAF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

