Capreit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$272.20 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

