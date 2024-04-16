Extendicare Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Extendicare Trading Down 0.3 %

EXE opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.88.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.3856691 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leede Jones Gable lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

