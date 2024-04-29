MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 2.9%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $370.22 and last traded at $372.62. Approximately 291,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,369,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,375,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

