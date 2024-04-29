Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Down 3.4%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.70 and last traded at $116.00. Approximately 30,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 364,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.12.

KSPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.9022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 497,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,051,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

