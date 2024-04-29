Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Down 2.7%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 1,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 70,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VINP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 79,945 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.9% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Articles

