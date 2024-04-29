Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 4,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,715,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 216.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 97,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 34.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 15.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.