Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 14,880 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises 1.2% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 1,802,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.