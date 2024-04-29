Decred (DCR) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $328.81 million and $1.94 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $20.52 or 0.00032601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00087817 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004130 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,023,426 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

