Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$236.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$236.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$239.89.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IFC traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$225.28. The stock had a trading volume of 198,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$223.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$211.81. The firm has a market cap of C$40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.