Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Trading Down 2.5%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.32 and last traded at $78.02. 166,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 512,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

